3 hours ago

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr has been crowned the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year at the prestigious FIFA Best Awards in Doha.

The 24-year-old, who played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga-winning campaign in 2023-24, was recognized for his stellar performances, which included 24 goals and 11 assists.

This marks the first time Vinicius has won the award, adding a positive conclusion to a season that saw him and his club boycott the Ballon d’Or ceremony in protest of being overlooked.

In his acceptance speech, Vinicius reflected on his journey: “It seemed impossible when I played barefoot in the streets of Sao Goncalo, and now I’m here.”

The award, covering the period from August 2023 to August 2024, was decided by a combination of public votes, media representatives, and national team captains and managers, each contributing 25% to the results.

Spain’s Euro 2024 star Rodri finished second, while Vinicius’ Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham took third place.

In the women's category, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí claimed the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year title for the second consecutive year, further solidifying her dominance in the sport.

The FIFA Best Men’s XI also featured heavy representation from Real Madrid, with five players, including retired star Toni Kroos, alongside five Premier League players and one from Barcelona.

Emiliano Martínez of Aston Villa was named Goalkeeper of the Year, while Carlo Ancelotti was honored as Coach of the Year for leading Real Madrid to both domestic and European glory.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho took home the Puskas Award for his breathtaking bicycle kick against Everton, with the new Marta Award introduced this year to celebrate the best women’s goal.

Real Madrid’s presence at the awards underscored their successful season, with Vinicius, Ancelotti, and several teammates celebrated ahead of their FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca in Qatar.