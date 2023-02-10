3 hours ago

The recent unrest in Bibiani, when some members of the Zongo community fought with the military guards of the Asante Gold Corporation, has prompted a response from broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, after the military guards demanded that the Zongo locals hand over some items they had taken from the Asante Gold Corporation's premises.

The inhabitants, however, disobeyed the soldiers' commands, which led to the altercation.

Five people were hurt as a result, and they were sent to the Bibiani Government Hospital for treatment.

Two of the five injured people suffered gunshot wounds, while the other three just had minor wounds.

Additionally, some suspects were detained and taken to the police station to aid in the investigation.

Speaking about the incident on his Kokrokoo morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi condemned the altercation, saying that "violence does not benefit anyone."

He said it was unfortunate that the locals had chosen to engage the "armed military guards".

He pointed out that such polarizing actions are typically undertaken by citizens with the support of politicians, and in his view, they do work out well.

He used his platform to warn the populace, particularly the youth, against contacting the military about any matters that could lead to bloodshed.