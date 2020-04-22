2 hours ago

The controversy surrounding the COVID-19 Virtual Concert seems not to be ending anytime soon as popular Multimedia journalist, Godsbrain Smart, a.k.a Captain Smart has cursed Communications Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekufful for lying to Ghanaians.

The concert organised by the Ministry of Communications, was an initiative to launch Ghana's COVID-19 Tracker App as part of measures by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

However, there was an indignation in the West African nation after it was reported in the local media that the artistes who performed at the event were paid GHC5,000 each. According to the reports, the headline artistes, Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene alone were paid GHC140,000.

Ghanaians believed that the money used to finance the GH Covid-19 Tracker App including paying the artistes, could have gone into supporting the fight against coronavirus.

Ursula Owusu's response

Responding to the media reports however, the sector Minister said all the musicians who were billed at the GH COVID-19 Tracker App launch, performed for free.

“Government is spending lots of money trying to contain this virus, our economy and all our projections are down because of what is happening. I can say that they are not being paid for this,” the Communications Minister cleared the 'noise'.

Captain Smart outburst

Barley a week after the incident, the Adom FM's 'Dwaso Nsem' host has revealed that the sector Minister and the artistes lied to Ghanaians as according to him, the musicians charged for their 6 minutes each performances at the Virtual Concert.

In a viral video, Captain Smart solemnly invoked a supernatural power to inflict harm and punishment on the Minister as well as the musicians for using coronavirus to amass wealth for themselves.

“...Today I want to tell you something. I'v been asked to hold my bomb on this issue, but there's only one thing I want to tell you ...never try to rich yourselves with coronavirus pandemic, why is the minister lying to Ghanaians and the artistes also denying receiving the money? God'll punish you, and your punishment won't be mile, you'll suffer extremely”, he said in portions of the 3mins video sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.

Watch the video below: