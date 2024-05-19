9 hours ago

Zone Three leaders Vision FC returned to winning ways on Sunday to keep their title aspirations on course.

The Amrahia side went into the game against Kotoku Royals looking for their first win in three League games following defeats to Koforidua Semper FI, Hohoe United and a 1-1 draw against Kings Palace. Vision FC scored three first half goals but were forced to work off their sox for the points as Kotoku Royals staged a massive comeback in the second half.

Joshua Rhule scored the opener for Vision FC in the 7th minute as Gideon Ofori Offei scored a brace in the 35th and 45th minutes to give Vision FC a 3-0 lead.

Back from recess, Kotoku Royals responded with two goals from Clinton Kumi and Samuel Nsiah in the 61st and 88th minutes but that wasn’t enough as Vision FC held on to win the contest. The win keeps Vision FC on top of the table in Zone Three with 52 points.

Elsewhere, Attram De Visser moved second in Zone three after recording a 2-1 victory over Hohoe United.

Alfred Amoah scored the first goal for Attram De Visser in the 13th minute as Erickson Dugah in the 52nd minute doubled the lead for the visitors before Hohoe United pulled one back through Farouk Mohammed inside 67 minutes.

Also, Na God FC thrashed relegation threatened Susubiribi FC 2-0 at the Tema Sports Stadium after going 4 games without a win. Kwesi Asmah scored first in the 36th minute before Mohammed Nikoi doubled the lead before the break.

Here are the results in Zone Three:

GFA COMMUNICATIONS