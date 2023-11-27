3 hours ago

Vision FC snatched a 2-1 win over Na God FC to climb to the top of Zone Three. Emmanuel Atta Frimpong scored the opener for Vision FC in the 20th minute but Na God leveled the scores through Emmanuel Akansase.

Brefo Owusu scored the winning goal in the 67th minute to help his side go top of the table in zone three.

Attram De Visser pip bottom side, Still Believe 1-0 with Precious Yaw Gyimah scoring the only goal of the game in the 18th minute.

Kotoku Royals shared the spoils with Accra Athletic in a 0-0 draw. Though both sides were wasteful in front of goal, Ashford Ankomah of Accra Athletic was the man of the match after denying Kotoku Royals countless times as the visitors held on for a draw.

Here are the results in Zone Three: