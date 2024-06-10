4 hours ago

Vision FC has been crowned the Division One League Zone III champions after securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Akim Tafo Susubiribi FC in their final match of the season.

This victory not only marked a triumphant end to their campaign but also secured their promotion to the top flight.

The match, held with palpable tension and high stakes, saw Vision FC attacking aggressively from the start.

They came close to taking the lead in the fourth minute when Daniel Yemoh's header from Suraj Musah’s cross narrowly missed the target.

Yemoh had another chance ten minutes later but again failed to convert, missing a cross from Patrick Mensah inside the six-yard box.

The first half ended in a stalemate, with both teams having opportunities but unable to find the back of the net. The second half continued in a similarly competitive fashion, with both sides pushing for the crucial goal.

The breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute when Henry Lamptey scored a stunning solo goal, securing the win for Vision FC.

This goal capped off an impressive season for the team, highlighting their determination and skill.

Vision FC's promotion was confirmed as they finished the season with 56 points from 30 games, recording 17 wins, 7 draws, and 6 losses.

Following the match, a brief coronation ceremony was held where 50 gold medals and a trophy were presented to the team for topping the Zone III table.

This victory and subsequent promotion mark a historic achievement for Vision FC, setting the stage for their debut in the top flight.