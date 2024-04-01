6 hours ago

Lower-tier division side, Vision FC has completed the transfer of three promising Ghanaian youngsters – Emmanuel Akansase, Sayibu Yakubu, and Kwame Otu – to Finnish first division side SJK Akatemia, in a move confirmed on the clubs' social media platforms.

The transfer comes as a result of the partnership between Vision FC and Finnish top-flight club SJK Seinäjoki, with SJK Akatemia serving as the affiliated club.

Striker Emmanuel Akansase and defender Sayibu Yakubu have swiftly integrated into the SJK Akatemia squad in preparation for the upcoming season, set to kick off this Friday.

Meanwhile, midfielder Kwame Otu will embark on a loan spell with another Finnish club for the remainder of the campaign, although the specific club has not been disclosed yet.

The collaboration between the two clubs aims to bolster opportunities for Ghanaian youth players, nurtured at Vision FC, to showcase their talents in European football.

SJK Akatemia is currently gearing up for the commencement of the new Ykkönen season, with their opening fixture against KPV scheduled for Friday, April 5, at the OmaSP Stadion.