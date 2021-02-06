1 hour ago

A directive has been given to disallow Members of Parliament from receiving visitors in parliament starting next week. That is according to the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is also Chairman of Parliament’s Business Committee also announced that the public will not also be allowed into the house to monitor proceedings.

“Again, the directive has been given that beginning next week, Members of Parliament will not be allowed to bring their visitors to the House same directive goes to the staff. And we want to restate the fact that, the public would also not be allowed to into the public gallery to observe proceedings in the House,” he stated.

This, plus other measures have been put in place by parliament to help control the spread of coronavirus after it was disclosed that 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 56 members of staff of the parliamentary service have already tested positive to the virus

Presenting the schedule of business for next week, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also indicated that only Parliamentarians and essential staff will be required for sittings.

“Following the result received from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for the Covid-19 testing carried out in Parliament, there is the need for further precautions to avert the spread of the disease," he indicated.

As you may be aware, the MPs will from next week sit only twice in a week; Tuesdays and Thursdays as earlier announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin.

Suraya Alidu Malititi