2 hours ago

Vodafone Albania and One Albania renew frequency licenses, contributing €21.8 million to the state budget and paving the way for Albania's 5G rollout by 2025.

In a significant development for Albania's telecommunications sector, Vodafone Albania and One Albania have renewed their licenses for mobile frequencies, initially acquired from the now-defunct Plus Communications. The renewal, valued at €10.9 million, marks a pivotal step in the operators’ long-term strategy to strengthen their networks and prepare for Albania's 5G future.

Renewal Secured Through Confidential Negotiations

The frequency licenses, which originally came into effect in 2009, expired this year after a 15-year term. Both Vodafone and One engaged in confidential negotiations overseen by a special commission from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy to extend their licenses for another 15 years.

Vodafone Albania agreed to a payment of €8.03 million for 4 MHz in the 900 MHz band and 9 MHz in the 1800 MHz band. The company opted for a one-time payment, settling its obligations in full. Meanwhile, One Albania secured 4 MHz in the 900 MHz band for €2.87 million, paying 50% upfront with the remaining balance scheduled for settlement by March 2025.

From Plus Communications to 5G Leadership

The journey of these frequencies traces back to 2009, when they were granted to Plus Communications, Albania's fourth mobile operator at the time. Following Plus's closure in 2017, portions of its frequency spectrum were redistributed to Vodafone and One Albania (formerly Telekom Albania).

This renewal aligns with Albania’s broader ambitions in the telecommunications arena. In late November, the Electronic and Postal Communications Authority (AKEP) officially authorized both Vodafone and One to utilize the 3.5 GHz frequency band, setting the stage for the rollout of 5G technology.

5G Rollout: A Game Changer for Albania

Under the terms of the new authorizations, both operators have committed to ambitious targets. By 2025, they are required to provide 5G coverage to Albania’s ports, airports, and other key infrastructure. By 2027, they must cover 55% of the population, and by 2030, this figure is expected to rise to 85%.

Each operator secured 120 MHz in their respective 5G frequency bands, paying a combined €10.87 million as stipulated by AKEP’s tender regulations.

Boosting Albania’s Telecom Economy

The combined revenue from the renewal of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz frequencies, alongside the allocation of new 5G licenses, has contributed €21.8 million to the state budget. This influx of capital underscores the significant economic and technological impact of Albania’s evolving telecommunications landscape.

With these renewed licenses and 5G authorizations, Vodafone Albania and One Albania are poised to lead the nation into a new era of connectivity, bolstering socio-economic growth and digital transformation.