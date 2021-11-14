2 hours ago

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of Vodafone Ghana has equipped 20 teachers in digital skills in the Ashanti region to boost their knowledge in Information Communication Technology (ICT) education.

The training was part of the foundation’s contribution to mark the 2021 World Teachers’ Day and honour some outstanding teachers in the country. Beneficiaries were taken through scratch programming, visual programming language, and fundamental principles of computing.

Speaking in an interview, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi reiterated Vodafone’s commitment in supporting teachers with the necessary digital skills and tools which will aid them in nurturing talents and developing future icons.

“As Nelson Mandela once said, education is the most important weapon which can be used to change the world. Education is the first step for people to gain knowledge, critical thinking, empowerment and skills that they need to make the world a better place. Through this Birthday Stars event, we have had wonderful opportunity of engaging teachers in the Ashanti region and to offer them digital skills development and very importantly award teachers for the outstanding work they do every day by embedding the future leaders of this country with knowledge and skills.”

He added, “We have been able to ensure that our teachers who give so much and to who each and every one of us owes something can walk away with digital knowledge acquired and certificates and awards”.

Rev. Perbi further explained that thousands of young people in Ghana have been enrolled onto the Instant School platform to access free online learning materials developed in conjunction with Learning Equality – a leading not-for-profit provider of open-source educational technology solutions.

“We are proud to be celebrating these teachers because they play significant role in setting up and reviewing our educational content which we have as the Instant School platform. As we came to Kumasi, we have been able to enroll 4,000 students with the help of our teachers. Talking about our Instant School platform, we enroll 1,000 students every Thursday and all that you have to do is to login onto instantschool.vodafone.com.gh and you will be able to have an experience as a teacher or student”, he said.

Every month, Vodafone Ghana Foundation commemorates the ‘Birthday Stars’ event with a different United Nations (UN) activity under social impact, Corporate Social Responsibility ((CSR) or sustainable impact programme.

Source: Vodafone Ghana