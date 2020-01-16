2 hours ago

Charterhouse Ghana, organizers of Ghana’s biggest and most prestigious Entertainment event, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is elated to announce that works has begun toward the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The event that seeks to reward musicians and music industry players that churned out various works within the calendar year opening January 1st 2019 and closing December 31st 2019, will be held in May 2020.

The board has started sitting to categorize works that are being submitted from all over the country and beyond. Musicians and other industry practitioners interested in submitting their works are encouraged to visit www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com to enter their works online or to download entry forms which must be submitted at the offices of Charterhouse Productions Ghana not later than January 31st 2020.

As part of the build-up towards this grand celebration slated for the month of May, selected members of the Board and other stakeholders are engaging various arms of the industry in a series of dialogues and interactions aimed at improving the scheme for this year and beyond. The outcome of these engagements will be shared with the General Public soon.

Established in the year 2000, Charterhouse Ghana, is Ghana’s leading Events Management and Audio-Visual Production Agency with branches in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cape Verde and Nigeria.

For more details or enquiries, please contact [email protected]

Thank you

Robert Klah (Charterhouse)