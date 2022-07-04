25 minutes ago

Volta Rangers FC have secured promotion to the National Division One League after beating Agbogba FC 1-0 in the Volta Regional Division Two League Middle League played in Ho.

The week long Middle League which was held at the Ho Sports Stadium had 8 teams, namely, Volta Rangers, Vora Sporting Club, Agbogba FC, Kickers FC, Trinity Stars, Roberto FC, Sharp SC and Nkwanta Young Desert Warriors FC.

Volta Rangers scored the only goal of the game through Usman Safianu in the 21st minute to hand the Ho based team the upper hand going into recess.

Agbogba FC were the stronger and aggressor in the second half. They pushed men forward with the aim of pulling parity but Rangers remained resolute and firm at the back.

Volta Rangers used their wing play to their advantage with counter attacking football which paid off when their pacey winger Justice Agugre was brought down in the penalty box which handed them an opportunity to cushion their lead in 62nd minute. But captain Hafiz Rahman however missed the opportunity after hitting the cross bar.

Agbogba FC grew in confidence but efforts coming from Cletus Akpalu and Moses Amemasor Baa proved futile.

Volta Rangers held on until the final whistle to win the contest with a slim margin. The feat means they will join Heart of Lions and Akatsi All Stars in the National Division One League next season.