45 minutes ago

One suspect, Domnic Bimba, 39, has been arrested by the Denu District Police for possessing firearms, and 61 rounds of ammunition in an Accra bound vehicle without lawful authority.

“Today, October 27, 2021, the police patrol team on duty along the Torkor-Accra road, as part of their intelligence-led stop and check operation, arrested suspect Dominic Bimba after a search revealed two foreign pistols with 61 rounds of ammunition,” a statement from the police said.

The operation was carried out on an Accra-bound private car and its occupants around 0400 hours.

According to the police, Dominic Bimba, who is currently in custody assisting in investigation, was arrested with “an additional two spent shells.”

“Further investigation into the incident revealed that Dominic Bimba, age 39, is a Togolese and resident at Tokor. The suspect indicated that he was transporting the two weapons to someone in Accra,” the statement added.

citifmonline.com