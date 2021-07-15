14 hours ago

The Volta Regional Football Association has opened affiliations for beach soccer clubs interested in participating in a 2020/21 Regional Beach Soccer League later in the year.

Affiliations are open from July 15 to August 20 and will attract no fee for both old and new beach soccer clubs.

The RFA recently set up a beach soccer committee and subsequently held a media Engagement and beach soccer clinic for U-15 boys/ girls.

The Region is noted as Ghana's beach soccer hub and home of Ghana's top two club sides Sunset Sports Keta and Havedzi Mighty Warriors. The two clubs have won among them all domestic beach soccer competitions and contribute the majority of players to the Ghana Beach Soccer national team, Black Sharks.

The Volta Regional Beach Soccer league will be first by a Regional Football Association in Ghana.