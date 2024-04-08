3 hours ago

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games has responded to protests from volunteers by agreeing to provide them with financial compensation.

After the conclusion of the games in Accra, volunteers voiced concerns over unpaid stipends, leading to a resolution between the two parties.

Over 1,000 individuals volunteered to assist in organizing the continental event, but tensions arose when they were asked to vacate their lodgings without receiving their due compensation.

Following the protest, the LOC has committed to providing each volunteer with an allowance of GHS 1,000.00, along with a GHS 200.00 travel and transport package.

In a recent announcement, the LOC stated that volunteers must confirm their statuses by Monday, April 8, to facilitate the payment process.

This decision aims to address the grievances of the volunteers and ensure that they are appropriately compensated for their contributions to the successful execution of the African Games.

