Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has expressed disappointment in the lack of support from the Majority group in Parliament for the motion proposing the government absorbs fees of students in public tertiary institutions this year.

The motion from the Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, was shot down in a voice vote on Thursday evening.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Iddrisu said the outcome was a blow to the prospects for collaboration between the New Patriotic Party caucus and National Democratic Congress caucus in Parliament.

He further suggested that the NDC caucus may pay back the Majority group following the unsuccessful motion.

“Building cooperation and consensus may prove difficult going forward because this was our first opportunity to have cooperation from those in the government.”

“It means they are not ready to cooperate, not ready to build consensus, and they probably may find it very difficult asking us to same in the foreseeable future,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

The NDC and NPP have 137 seats apiece in Parliament making consensus-building more critical in the 8th Parliament than any previous Parliament before it.

The NPP only formed the Majority group after forming an alliance with an independent MP, Amoako Andrew Asiamah of Fomena.

The NDC caucus supported the motion with arguments that the suspension of the fees was necessary due to the economic hardship imposed on parents by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NPP side, on the other hand, holds the view that such a measure would be unnecessary because the government has already provided enough support and interventions in the area of education due to the pandemic.

Mr. Ayariga said he was left in a state of shock after the motion was voted against.

“I am very scandalized by their approach. It is not all the time that when you are trying to solve a problem, you throw money at it. You can solve a problem by throwing efficiency and prudent management at it,” he said in the aftermath.

