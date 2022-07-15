3 hours ago

Aspiring National Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akomeng Kissi is rallying delegates to vote for him in the upcoming national executive elections to bring unity to the party.party.

The former Eastern Regional Chairman has been placed number 6 on the ballot paper.

According to him, he is bent on uniting the party and forming a proper welfare scheme to benefit all.

Addressing a presser to round up his campaign, he added that, he would above all give his maximum support to the Chairman in exercising his duties.

Mr. Akomeng Kissi indicated that as a two-time constituency treasurer at the Akim Oda constituency, coupled with his experience as a Regional Chairman for two terms, his outfit could help the NPP to break the 8.

Akomeng Kissi won re-election as the NPP Eastern Regional chairman on 23 April 2018 after going unopposed.

He was distinguished as one of the hard-working members of the NPP in the Eastern Region.

He is a well-known farmer and served as a two-term MP for Akwatia, in the Eastern Region between January 2001 and January 2009.

Mr. Kissi who also once served as the chairman of the board for the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) has promised to help the party build structures and work with the grassroots to break the eight.

He, however appealed to the delegates to vote for him on Saturday.