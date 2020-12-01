46 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marketicons Group of Companies, Mr Samuel Awuah Dankwa, has charged the Ghanaian youth to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and all the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates come December 7 to secure their future.

According to the founder of Awuah Dankwa Education and the leader of Atiwa West Youth for Amoako-Attah, a vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will ensure that good policies such as Free Senior High School (SHS) can be expanded to reach several others.

Addressing the party supporters at Akyem-Abomosu in the Atiwa West Constituency on Sunday, 29th November 2020, after a walk organized by the Member of Parliament (MP) in the area, Hon Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Mr Awuah Dankwa said this year’s election is a thanksgiving service for President Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the Free SHS education policy.

He said the Atiwa West MP, who doubles as the Minister of Roads, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has equally performed well for the constituency and urged the youth to remember his efforts and vote massively for him.

He further urged the Atiwa youth to continue with the door-to-door, house-to-house, and town-to-town campaigns to deliver the 90% target of valid votes cast for Hon Kwasi Amoako-Attah and President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta rallied the people to vote based on the developmental project carried out in the area by the Akufo-Addo government and not the political parties they belong to.

According to him, the opposition Nationa Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised many things but in the actual sense, they have nothing better to offer Ghanaians.

He noted that all the developmental projects being done in the constituency are carried out by the NPP.

“We’ve all seen all the good work that Nana Addo and the NPP party has brought to the Atiwa-West… This is called politics but not the lies from NDC party,” Amoako-Atta said.

The Minister continued, “You have seen that when the NPP is in power, there's development in the grassroots. And we are not talking about the Green Book type of development. I am talking about real development. In the Atiwa-West here, you can attest to what the NPP has done; the projects that we have brought to this constituency including roads, School, Clinic and even the Free SHS.”

He added, “some people have allegedly been hired to put fear in the delegates not to come but I assure you each and everyone here that nothing like that will happen and when it happens, we are ready to deal with it.”

He assured the delegates that NPP's number one position on the ballot paper is a sign of victory and therefore urged the people to renew the mandate of the party to witness more developments.

Some regional executives who joined the walk include the NPP Regional Chairman Kingston Akomeng Kissi, Regional Organizer Kwame Appiah Kodua, Deputy Regional Women’s Organizer Monica Kessewaa, Regional Youth Organizer Jerry Osei-Poku.

The rest were Deputy CEO for Middle Belt Development Authority, Lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng and the disqualified parliamentary aspirant Dr Owusu Akyem amongst others.