2 hours ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has accused the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of siphoning the nation's wealth for himself and his kinsmen.

He says the Akufo-Addo led NPP government is creating wealth for his family and persons from Kyebi and has urged Ghanaian to vote against NPP come December 7.

According to the NDC scribe, some Ghanaians are changing their names just to secure jobs due to the nepotism of the ruling NPP government.

General Mosquito was speaking after the NDC's Probity and Accountability walk on Monday through the principal streets of Accra.

He says voting out the Akufo-Addo led government is a 'communal labour every Ghanaian must help to make possible.

Asiedu Nketiah says the President has prioritized the welfare of his family and friends and not that of the nation.

“This President has only enriched his family since he took over the seat. The only people gaining wealth are people with Kyebi names and people with names such as Ofori Atta, Otchere Darko and Addo Danquah. This nepotism cannot be allowed to continue. Some Ghanaians are now changing their names just to secure jobs, the problem is not our names, it with bad leadership and Akufo-Addo must go. Voting them out is communal labour and we must deliver it,” he said.

The event was organised by the NDC in conjunction with other political parties and Civil Society Organisations to commemorate the life and legacy of the founder of the NDC and Ghana’s 4th Republic, Mr Rawlings.