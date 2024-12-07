1 hour ago

In a dramatic turn of events, a man identified as Rufai was apprehended by the police at Animgazanga JHS polling station at the Bolga Central constituency for possessing what is suspected to be printed ballot papers.

Eyewitnesses report that Rufai was caught red-handed with the incriminating material, sparking immediate action from the authorities.

The police swiftly intervened, taking Rufai into custody and transporting him to the regional police headquarters for further questioning.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the need for vigilance and adherence to electoral laws. As investigations unfold, the police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding Rufai’s possession of the suspected ballot papers.

Members of the NPP claim the ballots were not original but were only used to educate people who cannot vote.

The regional police PRO has refused to speak on the matter because it is still under investigation.

Furthermore, members of the National Democratic Congress have accused some NPP members of vote-buying.

These allegations have sparked concerns and raised questions about the integrity of the electoral process in the area.