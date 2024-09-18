3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially submitted a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC), demanding a forensic audit of the voter register.

This was after the ‘Enough Is Enough’ protest on Tuesday September 17, 2024.

The NDC has said its call for a forensic audit is justified, arguing that if there is nothing to hide, there should be no objection to conducting the audit.

The party also submitted a petition to Parliament, asking the House leverage its influence to ensure these demands are met, emphasizing the importance of establishing a credible voter register for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The demands include a bi-partisan investigation into the Electoral Commission’s (EC) conduct, leading to a forensic audit of the voters’ register and the immediate publication of the findings.

Read the full text below: