49 minutes ago

The Ghana Education Service(GES) has advised party agents to desist from using second cycle institutions as grounds for partisan politicking, while they monitor ongoing voter registration exercise in second-cycle institutions.

Registration of qualified Senior High School students by the Electoral Commission is ongoing on SHS campuses across the country.

A statement by the Ghana Education Service IGES) has thus directed all Heads of Schools under the supervision of Regional and District Directors to ensure that the necessary arrangements are put in place for the smooth take off of the exercise.

The statement further directed schools to put in measures to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.