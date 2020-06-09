2 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, has accused the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, of doing the bidding of the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with respect to plans by the election management body to compile a new register for this year’s elections.

In his view, there is no need for a new voter roll, especially when the current one has been used for successful district assembly elections and the creation of six new regions.

Mr Sorogho also wondered why the EC is bent on replacing a register that brought the Akufo-Addo administration into office.

Speaking on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday, 9 June 2020, Mr Sorogho said the NDC’s legal team will respond appropriately to the reasons provided by the EC.

“From all indications, the EC Chair is in bed with the president and the government; otherwise, how on earth will they decide to compile a new register when there is nothing wrong with the existing one?” he said.

“The NPP claimed they won by one million votes in the last elections with the same register they are trying to discredit today. So, the question is: ‘Was it ghosts that voted for Nana Addo?’” he asked.

The EC has tabled a CI before Parliament that intends to allow the use of only the Ghana card and passport as the primary documents for registration for the new voter card.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dragged the EC to the Supreme Court on the matter.

The apex court, accordingly instructed the EC to submit the legal basis for the exclusion of the voter ID card, an order the EC has complied with.

On the NDC’s suit against the EC, Mr Sorogho said: “The EC has submitted the reason to the Supreme Court and I am sure the NDC’s legal team will be given copies of their reason so they will respond accordingly.”