14 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) request for a forensic audit of the 2024 voter register.

The NDC’s Director of Elections and IT, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, announced the development following an emergency meeting with the EC on Friday.

“They have not accepted the independent forensic audit, expectedly. It’s not all doctors who readily refer. It’s not all workers who readily, when issues are above them, refer.

“Some of them wait until bridges collapse. Some of them wait until patients are even on the verge of dying before they push them. You would have loved that the electoral commission accepted this. Unfortunately, the Electoral Commission did not,” he said.

However, Dr Boamah has stated the EC’s decline doesn’t take away the fact that a forensic audit is what it will take to assure Ghanaians of a credible register.

The NDC had earlier raised concerns that the register is unfit for purpose, arguing that without a forensic audit or thorough parliamentary investigation, the register will remain incurably defective.