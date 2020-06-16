18 minutes ago

Minority in Parliament has once again condemned the Electoral Commission’s stance on the compilation of the voters register.

Addressing the media after members of the Minority met the EC Chair, leader of the side, Haruna Iddrisu, described her as lacking understanding on essence of data synchronisation and harmonisation.

He noted that when Jean Mensa was asked about using data collated by the National Identification Authority, she responded in the negative, asserting that the National ID card will only be used for purposes of identification.

“They do not intend to use the data from the National Identification Authority... what will they do with National ID card? Any person walks there, no opportunity for verification, no opportunity for authentication, she emphasised that they will use it only for purpose of identity that you’re a citizen of Ghana.”

So, she does not understand what it means to share data, to synchronise and to harmonise the data,” he explained.

Haruna Iddrisu lamented that the EC chair’s responses only spelled doom for the country, stressing that the minority in Parliament remains concerned about the future of the voters registration exercise.

Reacting to the concerns expressed by the Minority in Parliament, however, Deputy EC Chairperson, Bossman Asare stressed that the National Identification card will serve the same purposes as the passport - for identification purposes. He noted that his outfit had already made that clear on several fronts.

Source: ghanaweb