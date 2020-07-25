58 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah Region Hon John Abudulai Jinapor has expressed his solidarity with the Fulani Community in the Constituency and assured the them that he strongly stand with them and will do everything constitutionally possible to ensure all Fulanis in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency (Central Gonja District) who are qualified to register will not be disenfranchise.

The nationalities of over 90 Fulanis who were born in Ghana and meet all the requirements are being challenged by the NPP in the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency and going through the hearing notice at the Electoral Commission office in Buipe.

The MP said he has been following keenly, attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency to challenge the eligibility of over 90 residents of Fulani extraction in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region in the ongoing voters Registration exercise.

“I wish to state unequivocally that the nationality of a citizen is not determined by his tribe, Fulanis for that matter cannot be discriminated against as nationals of the Republic of Ghana”.

John Abudulai Jinapor said the NDC is on the side of the Fulanis and will continue to support them in these trying and difficult times.

