The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has hinted it will prevent persons they suspect are not Ghanaians or qualified applicants to take part in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise without recourse to the law.

Speaking on ‘Ekosiisen’ on Asempa FM with host, OB, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, National Organizer of the party, Joshua Akamba explained that the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) only understand the language of resistance and they will resist with their might any person they think is not qualified from registering.

“We all live in the community and we know ourselves. If we suspect that someone is not one of us and wants to register. We will stop the person from registering.”

When asked by the host if he is aware of a provision the EC has made through the filling of a ‘challenge form’ on suspicions of one not qualifying to register, Mr. Akamba stated explicitly that they will not resort to challenging the eligibility of a suspected unqualified registrant through the legal provisions as it only works to favor the ruling NPP and not the NDC.

“My brother I have given you several examples. The NPP sets laws for people to follow but is itself above the law. They use it jail people, suppress the will and might of people without they themselves adhering to the standard procedure.

We will not challenge through the provisions they have made. It will only benefit them. We will resist people we think do not qualify to register from registering. The NDC will not allow them to register.” He stated in the interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana today begun a nationwide voters’ registration exercise ahead of the December general polls.

The exercise has been fraught with several challenges with the prominent ones being a challenge in adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols and also late start of the registration process at some designated centers.

Credit: My News GH