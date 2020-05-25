2 hours ago

The opposition NDC has requested from the Electoral Commission a training manual for voters registration officials ahead of the planned exercise.

The party has also asked for the training manual for political party agent for the exercise, including other documents and forms relevant to the 2020 election registration exercise.

A letter to the EC Chairperson signed by the party’s General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia read: “The National’ Democratic Congress (NDC) has become aware of an ongoing nationwide training exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission to prepare its staff to be deployed for the conduct of voter registration prior to the 2020 general elections”.

It stressed: “as a major stakeholder whose agents have important functions to perform during the exercise to ensure its credibility, we are by this letter officially requesting the commission to supply the NDC with the above-named documents and any other material that would enable the party prepare our agents adequately for same. Thank you.”

The NDC has been critical and publicly opposed plans by the electoral Commission to develop new voters register for the 2020 polls.

