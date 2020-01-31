2 hours ago

Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development and NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere constituency, Dan Botwe, says Ghanaians cannot continue to entertain the 'arrogance" of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its inter-party coalition, as far as the compilation of a new voters' register is concerned.

According to him, their blatant disregard for other people's opinions on the compilation of the voters' register is "sickening" and should not be tolerated.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he expressed worry about the violent posture of the main opposition NDC, adding that they "will not tolerate that posture put up by them".

"When I was General Secretary of the NPP, the then Commissioners of the Electoral Commission told us that IPAC is only an advisory body . . . " he said.

Therefore, he said, the NDC and its allies should not think they are all-knowing and cannot hold Ghana to ransom with their parochial interest.

He reiterated that the Electoral Commission is an independent body and should be allowed to do its work.

"As a political party, we have our stance when it comes to the compilation of the voters' register and we support EC's decision to compile a new one...The NDC should give us a break and learn to respect the decision of others when it comes to issues of national discourse," he added.

The Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters’ Register had earlier suspended protests against the EC’s decision, having organized two successful demonstrations– one in Tamale and another in Kumasi.

