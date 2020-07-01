2 hours ago

Two constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the Bono East region have been beaten to pulp.

The pair, Mr. Nando Francis, the Constituency Secretary, and the Constituency Organizer, Mr. Yusif Alhassan were allegedly attacked and beaten mercilessly by some thugs at one of the polling stations.

Whilst Nando Francis fractured his left leg, Yusif Alhassan sustained bruises on his arms, face, and legs.

GhanaWeb sources reveal that the incident happened at the Presby Church polling station during day two of the on-going voters registration exercise.

The NDC Bono East Regional Organizer, Prince Opoku told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview that the two executives who were part of the local monitory team were attacked by thugs suspected to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He alleged that the act was targeted as the two executives did not in any way provoke the said persons.

“ An incident happened at the polling station and before we could say jack the thugs affiliated to the ruling government pounced on the two executives and beat them to pulp. As I speak they are at the Ejura Government Hospital receiving treatment.”

When this portal contacted the Atebubu Municipal Commander, Superintendent Bright Boafo Kwabena on the issue he declined to comment on the matter as he revealed that the issue has not been brought to his attention.

Meanwhile, independent checks by Ghanaweb reveal that the case has been reported at the Atebubu police station.

