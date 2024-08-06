14 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor and political activist, Prince David Osei, has thrown his support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections, urging Ghanaians to vote for progress rather than reverting to past leadership.

Acknowledging the diverse opinions about Ghana’s current state, Osei highlighted the nation’s relative stability compared to many other African countries.

He emphasized that Ghana still holds significant potential for growth and improvement, particularly under Bawumia’s leadership.

The actor argued that, bringing back former President John Mahama would be a step backward and plunge Ghana into an abyss.

In a post on X, he encouraged citizens to think critically about their choices, warning that alternative leadership might exacerbate existing challenges.

He wrote: “I know there are many opinions about the current state of Ghana, and it’s easy to feel disheartened. But let’s take a moment to appreciate that, despite our challenges, Ghana is still in a better position compared to many other African countries. We have the potential for growth and improvement, especially with Dr. Bawumia leading us forward.

“Choosing to bring back a former president would not only be a setback but could potentially lead us down a path of disaster. We need to think critically about our choices and remember that the alternatives may only deepen the challenges we face. Let’s commit to a brighter future for Ghana with leadership that inspires progress. Stay hopeful and keep pushing for a better tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Prince David Osei’s post had many reactions on the social media platform.

Check them out below: