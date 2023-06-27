1 hour ago

Voting is ongoing in the crucial bye-election at Assin North in the Central region to elect a Member of Parliament.

This follows the removal of then National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP James Gyakye Quayson after he was found to have dual citizenship at the time of filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections.

This notwithstanding, the opposition NDC still maintained him as its candidate to challenge the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku.

Though there are three people contesting, the contest is a two-horse race between Mr Quayson and Mr Opoku all natives of Assin Berekum.

The underdog, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, of the Liberal Party of Ghana is hoping to cause an upset.

Political watchers are predicting high voter turnout as residents queued as early as 5: 00 am to cast their ballot.

Below are some photos: