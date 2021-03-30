2 hours ago

As part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Volta River Authority (VRA) its management has donated some educational materials and COVID-19 preventive items by drone services to about 16,000 school children in 30 selected schools in five VRA impacted regions in the country.

Speaking on the theme “Celebrating 60 years in Power Business, Our Legacy, Our Future” at Nkwakubiw in the Asuogyaman District, the Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority, Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa said the highlighted the importance of science and technology in the school children.

The donation included VRA anniversary branded books, maths sets, pens, pencils, bags, water bottles, nose mask, sanitizers.

“In total 16,000 school children in 30 schools in the Eastern, Volta, Western, Bono East and the Greater Accra regions will receive these items and in addition, the schools will also receive veronica buckets as our way of motivating them in their educational and sanitation endeavours,” Mr. Darkwa said.

He also said students take their education seriously and make good use of the items donated.

Mr. Darkwa further urged them to take inspiration for some of the technology had on display.

“The use of the drone is supposed to motivate all of you here to venture into science and technology and I will be very happy that all of us will be gathered here maybe in 10 or 20 years time and one of you here will be a NASA engineer and will be part of the group to develop Ghana’s first space ship so there’s nothing beyond the human mind and we want you all to appreciate technology”.

On his part, the District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman Kwame Agyekum who was appreciative of the gesture called on others to assist schools in the district with furniture.

“We are in dire need of furniture here in Asuogyaman is a major concern for us, the government has been doing its bit to support but we need other organizations to also assist us”.

Source: citifmonline