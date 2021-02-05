37 minutes ago

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has urged calm after it said some students of the Akosombo International School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate earlier indicated that a school in Akosombo had recorded 42 COVID-19 cases.

VRA in a statement said a COVID-19 screening exercise has been ongoing for Staff and Students of the Akosombo International School.

“All who have so far tested positive are stable and without symptoms but in isolation for further management and treatment by the VRA Hospital staff,” it disclosed.

The authority also said, “staff and students have been advised to continue with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.”

“We urge parents and the general public to remain calm as our Health Professionals are adequately equipped to handle the cases,” it added.

The Akosombo International School is one of the Authority’s registered schools alongside a Basic School.

Source: citifmonline