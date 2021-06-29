25 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak team manager, W.O Paul Tandoh predicably dashed Kotoko's hope of winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, saying the porcupines will grab 4 points out possible 9 points left to closure of the season.

He believes the reds are not too good to win all their matches as the hope to catch up with the Phobians for the title.

The former Aduana Stars assistant manager in his prediction said the Reds will lose one and draw one of the three matches.

Asante Kotoko in the three games will host relegation threatened King Faisal on July 3, before they play Bechem United in an away fixture a weeks later.

The Porcupines will conclude the campaign in front of their fans in Obuasi against Elmina Sharks on July 18.

Tandoh has had longstanding feud with some Asante Kotoko in his days at Aduana and his current unfavorable prediction for the reds comes at a time his rainbow side is on the verge of making a Premier League history.

Speaking after his side stunned Kotoko at home on Sunday, Tandoh said he is not convinced about the porcupines' chances of beaten Faisal, who are battling relegation.

“Kotoko will lose one match and draw one," he said.

"I will give you the score line after Sunday’s game (Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko) . With this performance they cannot beat King Faisal.

For Accra Hearts of Oakz, we are on fire. “ Tando said on Oyerepa FM

Hearts of Oak piped Kotoko on Sunday to take a three points lead at the top of the table.

They need to grab 6 out of the 9 points to clinch their first title in eight seasons depending on how the porcupines will fare against Faisal on Sunday.

Currently, the Phobians lead the league with 59 points, 3 points above second place Asanate Kotoko.