3 hours ago

The Police have arrested three Chinese suspects for the alleged murder of a male adult at Bonsa in the Western Region.

The suspects, Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan allegedly shot and killed the victim at a mining site on 11th November 2022.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital for preservation and autopsy. In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise,” a statement issued by Superintendent Kwaku Ayepah, Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command read.

It added: “A search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon.”

Police say, investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be arraigned before court to face justice.