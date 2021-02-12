48 minutes ago

The Western Region has failed to elect a Council of State representative after a stalemate between the top two candidates.

The two contenders out of five candidates, Eunice Buah, who is the incumbent and Nana Akomea, both secured 14 votes each out of the 28 votes cast.

The election witnessed some protests by some of the electorate after the former District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwesi Bonzoh, was allegedly seen taking a picture of his ballot.

One candidate withdrew ahead of the polls.

The Western Regional EC Director, Angela Tagoe who declared the results said the election would be rerun between the two come Monday, February 15.

Source: citifmonline