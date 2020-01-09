1 hour ago

The Western Regional Treasurer of the ruling NPP, Anna Horma Akaisi Miezah has called for unity in Ellembelle constituency ahead of December 7 elections.

She was emphatic during a feast with party members and some orphans that unity will play a mayor ruling in their quest to win the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The parliamentary primaries is over and there is no longer Horma or Bonzoh camp, we have only one camp which is the NPP camp led by Hon. Bonzoh who has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for Ellembele, so we should all rally behind him, and support to win the seat for the NPP." She said

Anna Horma Akaisi Miezah however urged the electorates to be “vigilante in terms of their personal security” and also vote massively to ensure victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all parliamentarians in the region.

She also encouraged the youth to take advantage of the free SHS policy to get some meaningful education to support themselves and their families.