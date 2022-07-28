2 hours ago

Residents of Asem Nda in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region are accusing the Ghana National Gas Company of destroying their livelihoods without commensurate compensation.

But the director of corporate communications for the company, Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah has strongly denied the claims – saying it false.

But the residents single out the gas flaring activities of the Company and are demanding immediate remedies against unforeseen health complications to them.

A tributary of the Amanzule River separates the Ghana National Gas Company’s processing plant from the Asem Nda community in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The Asem Nda community has a population of close to 1,000, most of whom are peasant farmers.

Speaking to the media on the issue, Mr Bempah noted that their activities in the Asem Nda comply with all applicable environmental protection regulations.

According to him, “every gas processing released in the form of Gas flaring goes through a proper environmental check before they are let out and that, it is environmentally free.”

He also assured that other measures will be taken to prevent any inconvenience that may occur in future.