7 hours ago

The West African Director of Samaritan Strategy, Dr. Christopher Ampadu, has urged Ghanaians to be vigilant in their daily activities to avoid dangers.

Dr. Christopher Ampadu admonished the citizenry to be on the lookout for possible danger so that they don't fall prey to assailants.

His admonition comes on the heels of recent killings at Wa in the Upper West Region.

Wa is in a state of mourning due to the recent killing of some persons in the Region.

The Police have arrested one suspect in connection of the killings and are on a hunt for other perpetrators.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the community that the Police will arrest all the perpetrators.

“Be assured that we will keep improving on the security situation because we are there for you,” IGP assured the residents.

Discussing the matter during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Dr. Christopher Ampadu commended the Police for their swift response to the incident.

He reposed confidence in the security service to apprehending the perpetrators but advised the residents to be watchful.

To him, although the Police is responsible for the security of the nation, it is however incumbent on the individuals to be very observant and volunteer relevant information to the Police to swoop down on criminals.

"Everybody must be alert so that if you are your own watchman, you can pass to the Police or security personnel because they can't be at all place all the time. We all have to be watchful...We have a role as far as national security is concerned", he said.