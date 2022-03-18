2 hours ago

One of the victims of Thursday’s shooting incident in Wa has died while undergoing treatment at the Wa Municipal Hospital.

The deceased, Iddrisu Alhassan, an Assistant Registrar at the office of the Dean of Students at the SD Dombo University of Integrated Development Studies(SD-UBIDS), is the second person to have died from the incident.

The two were among five commuters hit by stray bullets during a scuffle between 61-year-old, Inusah Abdul-Raham, and some youth over a parcel of land along the Wa-Kumasi highway.

The youth had gone to stop some workers from developing the land when the 61-year-old supposed owner believed to have hired the workers appeared with a pump-action gun and started firing sporadically at them.

The youth, according to the source, escaped unhurt, but the bullets hit five innocent commuters who were plying the Wa-Kumasi road.

Citi News sources at the Upper West Regional Police Command say the body of Iddrisu Alhassan has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic tradition, while that of the 64-year-old, Stephen Mane who died on Thursday, has been deposited at the Wa Municipal Hospital morgue.

The source further stated that the 61-year-old man at the center of the shooting, Inusah Abdul Rahman, has been remanded into police custody by the Wa District Court to reappear on the 25th of March.