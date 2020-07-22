43 minutes ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been linked with a move to Egyptian side Wadi Degla but the Egyptian side have denied having any interest in the player.

The striker is a free agent after leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC in January.

Reports of an imminent move to Wadi Degla has been quashed by reliable Egyptian football portal KingFut.

They say the club has no intentions of making a move for Ghana's all time leading goalscorer Asamoah Gyan.

He scored four goals in eight appearances while providing an assist in the Indian Super League.

The Egyptian side Wadi Degla have the propensity of signing over the hill players who are in their twilight as they signed former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda in 2016.

The former Sunderland striker is Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and is the highest scoring African at the World Cup with seven goals.

Gyan has in the past played for Sunderland, Udinese, Modena, Stade Rennes, Al Ain FC and Shanghai SIPG and Kayserispor.