The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released results for the 2020 private West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) popularly known as Nov/Dec exams.

The Council said the results of 401 candidates who sat for the exams have been withheld over suspicions of malpractices including impersonation and sending foreign materials and mobile phones into the examination hall.

WAEC in a statement said 3,688 of the candidates who registered for the exams failed to show up.

In total, 51,914 people sat for the 2020 exams, which is nearly half of last year’s total number of 102,278.

Meanwhile, WAEC has cautioned the public against engaging fraudsters who claim they can assist in upgrading their results at a fee.

Read the full statement below:

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform its numerous public that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2020.

A total of 51,914 candidates made up of 24,649 males and 27,265 females sat for the examination; 3,688 of the candidates were absent.

The entire results of 401 candidates suspected to have been involved in various examination malpractices have been withheld pending conclusion of investigations. These suspected examination malpractices include impersonation, collusion among candidates, bringing foreign materials and mobile phones into the examination hall.

The withheld results will be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes its investigations. Meanwhile, candidates may access their results online at waecgh.org.

CAUTION

The Council wishes to advise members of the public to be on the alert for fraudsters who contact candidates with the promise of upgrading their results for a fee. We wish to assure all stakeholders that the Council’s results database is well secured, as such all forged results can be detected by the confirmation/verification system which has been made available to institutions and organisations.

Institutions and organisations are therefore advised to always authenticate results presented to them directly from the Council or access the confirmation/verification service online at the Council’s website. The results print-out may also be confirmed by scanning the encrypted QR Code on the print-out with a downloaded version of the “WAEC GH QR Code Reader”.

