2 hours ago

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results for private candidates who took the 2021 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement issued on Friday, July 2, 2021, WAEC said candidates who wrote the exam can access their results online on the Council’s website at www.waecgh.org.

STATISTICS

According to the statement, a total of 1,067 candidates made up of 584 males and 483 females entered for the examination which was written at 11 centres throughout the country.

It said out of the total number of candidates that registered, 929 wrote the examination, while 138 candidates were absent.

Read the statement below: