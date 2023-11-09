5 hours ago

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the provisional results for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to an announcement by the Council, the results will be distributed to the candidates through their respective schools under the supervision of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors of Education.

Additionally, the council has made the results accessible to the public through their official website, https://www.waecgh.org.

The Council further cautioned the public to be wary of fraudsters who may promise a result upgrade for a fee.

“Candidates are to note the WAEC results are secured and can be authentic” the statement said.

Below is full statement by WAEC: