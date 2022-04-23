1 hour ago

West African Football Academy SC(WAFA) have for the umpteenth time denies that captain Konadu Yiadom is close to sealing a transfer move to Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak.

Operations Manager of WAFA, George Ofosuhene has refuted reports claiming that their center back has joined Hearts of Oak.

Reports in the local medial in the last few days claimed the lanky defender had reached an agreement with Hearts of Oak.

He has been linked with Accra Hearts of Oak for a long time as the Ghana Premier League champions held talks with the player's entourage last season but were unable to reach an agreement.

The club official says that his outfit have not agreed on any deal with Hearts of Oak for the transfer of the center back.

“WAFA does not have any agreement with Hearts of Oak concerning the signing of Konadu Yiadom. Neither have they (Hearts) written officially to us for the services of the said player,” he told OTEC FM in kumasi.

“We (WAFA) still have a running contract with the player. Those stories in the media are all speculations” He added.

WAFA will travel to Tarkwa to play Medeama SC and will look to win their first away win this season.