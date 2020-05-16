51 minutes ago

West African Football Academy (WAFA) have issued a statement denying comments made by the team's 19 year defender Konadu Yiadom in a radio interview.

The young defender on Saturday in an interview with Kumasi based Angel Fm, claimed that players at the club were not paid monthly salaries instead they were paid winning bonuses.

WAFA has swiftly issued a statement to deny those assertions instead claiming their player was misquoted by the various publications.

"Probably one of our players was misquoted in circling online publications.

#WAFAcademySC has more than 30 players under contract and for many years salaries are always paid before the end of every month." the club posted on their official Facebook page.

"Also, bonuses are paid after every game.

Besides that, players and staff get free formal education, accommodation, food and medication" it added.

STATEMENT BELOW:

