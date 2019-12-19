The first team were beaten 3-0 by fellow premier league side WAFA SC at their home venue in Sogakope on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
Two first half goals gifted the hosts a comfortable cushion before the break.
Allies were a bit wasteful in the second half after Kingsley Braye, Alex Aso and Samuel Armah went close to scoring.
The home side once again capitalized on a defensive blunder and sealed victory in front of some few home fans.
Coach Tony Lokko is surely on course fine-tuning his team before the start of the season next week.
