The first team were beaten 3-0 by fellow premier league side WAFA SC at their home venue in Sogakope on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.‬

‪Two first half goals gifted the hosts a comfortable cushion before the break.‬

‪Allies were a bit wasteful in the second half after Kingsley Braye, Alex Aso and Samuel Armah went close to scoring.‬

‪The home side once again capitalized on a defensive blunder and sealed victory in front of some few home fans.‬

‪Coach Tony Lokko is surely on course fine-tuning his team before the start of the season next week.‬