West African Football Academy(WAFA) is the club of most neutrals in Ghana Premier League with their beautiful football.

The club has a fine way of always churning out talents in the local game through their academy which is more or less a conveyor belt for talents.

WAFA defender Konadu Yiadom has made a startling revelation that players of the club are not paid monthly salaries and all they are given is match bonuses for a win.

The club have been one of the best ever since they came into the Ghana Premier League with their model of using young hungry academy boys and periodically replacing them.

In an interview with Kumasi based Angel FM, the young defender disclosed that the bonus scheme at the club motivates them to go for more wins as there is no monthly salary and you will only get money when you win games.

“It’s true that players at WAFA only receive match bonuses without salaries. We’re always paid just after the match.

"This always motivate us to win every match we play. We sometimes play four to five matches within a month.

"If the least bonus is GH¢70 imagine the money a player will get when we win all matches within that month,” said Konadu Yiadom.

Konadu Yiadom has made 14 appearance scoring twice this season for WAFA in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.