2 hours ago

West African Football Academy (WAFA) have secured the third position of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, winning the GHC 80, 000 Cash prize.

The Academy lads fought for the spot by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over the champions, Hearts of Oak in the coronation match at Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

Brilliant freekick goal by Atte Yousifou in the second was enough for WAFA not to conclude their fine journey empty handed.

WAFA made history , as their win against the rainbow lads help them to seal a top-four finish, their best since they gained promotion to the Ghana Premier league in 2015.

Coach Prosper Ogum ‘s men have been impressive at home this season, chalking 12 Wins, 4 Draws and just a defeat at home.

The feat makes them the fifth best performing home team in the league with 40 points, same as Accra Hearts of Oak, from home matches this season.

They remained unbeaten in their last six (6) matches in the league 4 Wins, 2 Draws) both home and away, and come into the Hearts game, on the back of two consecutive home victories against relegated side International Allies and former league champions Aduana Stars.

The Red and Whites had 16 wins, 8 draws and 10 defeats, amassing 56 points after 34 matches.

The Sogakope based side finished behind Asante Kotoko, 57, and Hearts of Oak who won the league with 61 points.

Coupled with price money, the team received 40 bronze medals.

Hearts after winning the ultimate will be awarded the trophy, GHC 200,000 and 40 gold medals while Kotoko will earn GHC 150,000 and 40 silver medals as runner-up.

Watch the video of the presentation

